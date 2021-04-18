Russian Opposition Calls for Protests as Alexey Navalny’s Health Worsens

April 18, 2021 11:30 PM
Allies of jailed Russian opposition politician Alexey Navalny announced nationwide protests for this Wednesday — after the opposition figure’s family and personal doctors released blood analysis results that suggested Navalny was at high risk of cardiac arrest or kidney failure barring immediate care.

