Russian Opposition Calls for Protests as Alexey Navalny’s Health Worsens
April 18, 2021 11:30 PM
Listen
Russian Opposition Calls for Protests as Alexey Navalny’s Health Worsens
This program will begin at 11:30 PM
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
Allies of jailed Russian opposition politician Alexey Navalny announced nationwide protests for this Wednesday — after the opposition figure’s family and personal doctors released blood analysis results that suggested Navalny was at high risk of cardiac arrest or kidney failure barring immediate care.