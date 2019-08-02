Russian Opposition Plans to Hold More Protests in Moscow
August 2, 2019 11:05 AM
Moscow is bracing for another round of protests as opposition leaders plan to hold demonstrations, possibly on August 10th. This follows last weekend's massive police crackdown against demonstrators protesting a decision by Russian election authorities to exclude opposition candidates from the September ballot for Moscow city elections. More from Yulia Savchenko in Moscow