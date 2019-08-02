Europe

Russian Opposition Plans to Hold More Protests in Moscow

August 2, 2019 11:05 AM
Russian Opposition Plans to Hold More Protests in Moscow video player.
Embed

Moscow is bracing for another round of protests as opposition leaders plan to hold demonstrations, possibly on August 10th.  This follows last weekend's massive police crackdown against demonstrators protesting a decision by Russian election authorities to exclude opposition candidates from the September ballot for Moscow city elections.  More from Yulia Savchenko in Moscow

Latest Episodes
August 02, 2019
Florida Girl with Autism Grows Up to Become an Attorney
Florida Girl with Autism Grows Up to Become an Attorney
August 02, 2019
An American Odyssey: Two Years In A Russian Jail
An American Odyssey: Two Years In A Russian Jail
August 02, 2019
Zimbabweans Mark Anniversary of Army-led Shootings
Zimbabweans Mark Anniversary of Army-led Shootings
August 02, 2019
Third Ebola Death in DR Congo's Goma Sparks Fear in Neighboring Countries
Third Ebola Death in DR Congo's Goma Sparks Fear in Neighboring Countries
August 02, 2019
Pakistan Mangoes Try to Break Into US Markets
Pakistan Mangoes Try to Break Into US Markets