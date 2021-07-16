Russian Pipeline Remains Sticking Point in Biden-Merkel Meeting
July 16, 2021 12:04 AM
US President Joe Biden hosted German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the White House on Thursday. The two leaders highlighted a stronger transatlantic relationship and cooperation on a range of issues, but differences remain on the Nord Stream 2 Russian natural gas pipeline. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has this report.
