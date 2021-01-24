Russian protesters remain behind bars
January 24, 2021 10:30 PM
Listen
Russian protesters remain behind bars
This program will begin at 10:30 PM
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
Hundreds of people remained behind bars in Russia Sunday, a day after they were arrested for joining nationwide street protests demanding the release of jailed opposition leader Alexey Navalny. But what impact will their actions have on the Kremlin? Plus, Former US President Donald Trump’s Impeachment trial will begin the week of February 8th. But that’s not the only legal issue he’s facing.