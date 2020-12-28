Russian Swimming Club Celebrates Christmas in Freezing Waters
December 28, 2020 01:49 PM
Dozens of daredevils swam through freezing cold waters in the Russian city of Omsk on Saturday, December 27, and through the weekend.
Members of a local winter swimming club gather at the Irtysh river every week from December through May.
Up to 100 people attend swimming sessions, which are held six days per week. (REUTERS)