Russian Swimming Club Celebrates Christmas in Freezing Waters

December 28, 2020 01:49 PM
Dozens of daredevils swam through freezing cold waters in the Russian city of Omsk on Saturday, December 27, and through the weekend.

Members of a local winter swimming club gather at the Irtysh river every week from December through May.

Up to 100 people attend swimming sessions, which are held six days per week. (REUTERS) 

