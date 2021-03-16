Europe

Russia’s Opposition Confronts a Future Without Navalny

March 16, 2021 06:37 PM
It’s been two months (Jan. 18), since Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny returned home following a lengthy recovery abroad from a near fatal poisoning attack.  Navalny — and western governments — blame the Russian government for the attempt on his life — a charge the Kremlin denies.  Yet a Russian court has since sentenced Navalny to just over two and a-half years in prison for alleged past parole violations.  The question now: can Russia’s opposition thrive — or even survive — without its leading figure?  From Moscow for VOA, Charles Maynes reports.

Camera: Ricardo Marquina, Agencies,  Produced by: Ricardo Marquina/Rob Raffaele 

 

 

By
By
Charles Maynes
