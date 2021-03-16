Russia’s Opposition Confronts a Future Without Navalny

It’s been two months (Jan. 18), since Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny returned home following a lengthy recovery abroad from a near fatal poisoning attack. Navalny — and western governments — blame the Russian government for the attempt on his life — a charge the Kremlin denies. Yet a Russian court has since sentenced Navalny to just over two and a-half years in prison for alleged past parole violations. The question now: can Russia’s opposition thrive — or even survive — without its leading figure? From Moscow for VOA, Charles Maynes reports.

Camera: Ricardo Marquina, Agencies, Produced by: Ricardo Marquina/Rob Raffaele