Russia's Unclear Recovery Strategy Amplifies COVID Uncertainties
May 07, 2020 09:31 AM
Moscow is now in its second month of quarantine as the confirmed number of coronavirus infections in the capital - and across Russia – continues to rise. The government faces criticism over the effectiveness of the country’s health system. The added uncertainty over how the battered Russian economy will recover from the lockdown is another sign that Russia’s battle against coronavirus is far from won. In this report narrated by Jonathan Spier, Ricardo Marquina has the story from Moscow.