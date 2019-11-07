Immigration

San Gabriel Valley a Mecca for Asian Americans

November 7, 2019 12:08 AM
The capital of Asia America is one description used for an area spanning 36 kilometers just east of downtown Los Angeles, called the San Gabriel Valley. Close to half a million Asians live in this region. It's an Asian enclave where nine cities in the area are majority-Asian. VOA's Elizabeth Lee has more on why so many Asians live there and the countries they represent.

Elizabeth Lee
