US Politics

Sanders Claims Victory in New Hampshire Primary

February 12, 2020 03:00 AM
Embed

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders claimed victory in the New Hampshire primary Tuesday, lifting him to front runner status for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination.  Close behind in second place was former South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg followed by Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar who surprised many with a strong third place showing, re-energizing her campaign.  VOA National correspondent Jim Malone has more on the New Hampshire results from Washington. 

Jim Malone
By
Jim Malone
Latest Episodes
Wed, 02/12/2020 - 03:24
Officials: Situation in Afghanistan Lacking Transparency, Failing Major Objectives
US Strategy Afghanistan
Tue, 02/11/2020 - 21:57
First American Evacuees Under Quarantine Free to Return Home
First American Evacuees Under Quarantine Free to Return Home
Tue, 02/11/2020 - 16:43
Here's Where the Internet Actually Lives
Here's Where the Internet Actually Lives
Tue, 02/11/2020 - 14:08
Kenya’s Boni Forest Schools Reopen 5 Years after Attacks
Kenya’s Boni Forest Schools Re-Open 5 Years After Attacks
Tue, 02/11/2020 - 12:36
Afghan Housewives Becoming Entrepreneurs
Afghan Housewives Becoming Entrepreneurs