Sanders Declare Victory in Iowa Caucuses Ahead of Final Vote Results

With 62 percent of the votes counted by late Tuesday, former South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders appeared to be in a tight race to win the Democratic caucuses in Iowa. Monday's vote results were counted after an unexpected day-long delay caused by a glitch in a new app designed to deliver results. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports, the chaos and confusion caused by the delay has reignited the question of whether the tradition of caucuses has a place in contemporary elections.