US Politics

Sanders Declare Victory in Iowa Caucuses Ahead of Final Vote Results

February 05, 2020 12:22 AM
Embed

With 62 percent of the votes counted by late Tuesday, former South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders appeared to be in a tight race to win the Democratic caucuses in Iowa. Monday's vote results were counted after an unexpected day-long delay caused by a glitch in a new app designed to deliver results. VOA's  Zlatica Hoke reports, the chaos and confusion caused by the delay has reignited the question of whether the tradition of caucuses has a place in contemporary elections. 

Default Author Profile
By
Zlatica Hoke
Latest Episodes
Wed, 02/05/2020 - 00:31
Coronavirus' Impact on Global Economy Becoming a Worry
Coronavirus' Impact on Global Economy Becoming a Worry
Tue, 02/04/2020 - 18:07
Kabul Hospital Prepares to Receive Afghan Students From Virus-hit China
Kabul Hospital Prepares to Receive Afghan Students From Virus-hit China
Tue, 02/04/2020 - 18:01
Mexican Children Armed to Protect Community from Drug Gangs
Mexican Children Armed to Protect Community from Drug Gangs
Tue, 02/04/2020 - 16:47
The Stories Behind The Academy Awards
The Stories Behind The Academy Awards
Tue, 02/04/2020 - 16:35
Art Exhibit In Iraq Showcases Landmines, Victims
Art Exhibit in Iraq Showcases Landmines, Victims