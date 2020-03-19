US Politics

Sanders Supporters Say Coronavirus Both Justifies and Undermines His Campaign

March 19, 2020 07:18 PM
Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders reportedly is reassessing his presidential campaign after former Vice President Joe Biden’s dominating primary election victories this week effectively closed off any realistic path for Sanders to win the Democratic nomination. However, as VOA’s Brian Padden reports, many of Sanders’ most ardent supporters are unwilling to abandon their candidate’s progressive agenda - especially during the coronavirus pandemic.  

