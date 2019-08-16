Arts & Culture

Scary Teen Stories, a Gold Mine for Studios, Streaming Companies

August 16, 2019 02:52 AM
Scary Teen Stories, a Gold Mine for Studios, Streaming Companies
Scary folk tales and urban legends have always captivated people's imaginations, especially those of the young. Now, "Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark," a collection of short stories for children by author Alvin Schwartz and illustrator Stephen Gammell has been adapted by Oscar-winning producer Guillermo Del Toro and director André Øvredal. During its opening weekend, the movie grossed more than $20 million, proving again that teen horror flicks are a lucrative genre. Penelope Poulou has more.

