Schoolteachers in US Protest Going Back to Classrooms

In early August, thousands of parents, educators, students, and community members took to the streets in over 25 U.S. states to call for safe and equitable schools. The protests, organized as a National Day of Resistance, were called to raise concerns that with the coronavirus still spreading reopening schools for in-person learning is dangerous. The issue has become political, with pressure growing from the White House and many state governors to reopen the classrooms. Nina Vishneva has this report narrated by Anna Rice on the demonstrations in New York City.

Camera: Max Avloshenko, Alex Barash, Olga Terekhin