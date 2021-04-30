Science in a Minute: Apollo 11 Astronaut Michael Collins Dies at Age 90

Science in a Minute: Apollo 11 Astronaut Michael Collins Dies at Age 90
NASA Astronaut Michael Collins died on April 28th at the age of ninety after a battle with cancer. He was best remembered as the member of the Apollo 11 mission who continued to pilot the Command Module around the moon as his crewmates, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin went on to land on and explore the lunar surface.
 

