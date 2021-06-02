Science in a Minute: Those Recovered from Mild Covid-19 May Have Long-Lasting Protection

June 02, 2021 03:08 PM
Science in a Minute: Those Recovered from Mild Covid-19 May Have Long-Lasting Protection
Researchers at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis have found people, who recovered from mild cases of Covid-19 months earlier, still have immune cells that continue to produce antibodies against the disease-causing SARS coronavirus-2.

