Scientist Leaves Lab to Experiment with Food in the Kitchen

July 18, 2019 01:37 AM
Scientist Leaves Lab to Experiment with Food in the Kitchen video player.
Traditionally, immigrants from many countries arrive in the U.S. and enter the restaurant business in hopes that the next generation will get a higher education. One immigrant from China took a more unconventional course, starting in cancer research, and later finding success as a restaurateur. VOA's Elizabeth Lee has her story from Houston on why she left the lab to work with spicy ingredients.

