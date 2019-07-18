Scientist Leaves Lab to Experiment with Food in the Kitchen
July 18, 2019 01:37 AM
Traditionally, immigrants from many countries arrive in the U.S. and enter the restaurant business in hopes that the next generation will get a higher education. One immigrant from China took a more unconventional course, starting in cancer research, and later finding success as a restaurateur. VOA's Elizabeth Lee has her story from Houston on why she left the lab to work with spicy ingredients.