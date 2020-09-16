Scientists: Climate Change Making Western Wildfires Worse
September 16, 2020 07:03 AM
Fires burning in California are the largest on record. In Washington state, a larger area burned in five days than have burned in any previous year on record save one. And in Oregon, one-tenth of the state's population was under fire evacuation warnings or orders last week. Scientists say climate change is making fires worse in the American West. VOA's Steve Baragona has more.