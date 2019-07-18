Scientists Closer to Goal of Blood Test to Diagnose Alzheimer's
July 18, 2019 01:23 AM
Scientists Closer to Goal of Blood Test to Diagnose Alzheimer's video player.
Scientists are finally closing in on a goal they've spent years trying to achieve: a blood test to screen people for possible signs of Alzheimer's disease or other dementias. At an international conference in Los Angeles, July 14-19, different research groups will present evidence to show how far they've progressed. Faith Lapidus reports.