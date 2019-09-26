Science & Health

Scientists Enlist Bacteria to Help Fight Dengue Virus

September 26, 2019 03:12 AM
Scientists Enlist Bacteria to Help Fight Dengue Virus video player.
Embed
Link

It's been a bad year for dengue fever, a painful, debilitating virus that is surging in the Philippines, Bangladesh, Vietnam and other nations.  There is no cure for dengue, which is spread by mosquitos. However, scientists are enlisting a bacteria in the fight against dengue because they think will make it harder for mosquitos to spread the often deadly dengue virus. VOA's Jim Randle has our story.
 

Latest Episodes
Thu, 09/26/2019 - 03:02
American-born Street Races Delight in Jordan
American-born Street Races Delight in Jordan
Thu, 09/26/2019 - 02:53
Ugandan Women Turn Plastic Bags Into Backpacks
Ugandan Women Turn Plastic Bags Into Backpacks
Thu, 09/26/2019 - 02:33
Demands for Sanctions as Global Links to South Sudan War Exposed
Demands for Sanctions as Global Links to South Sudan War Exposed
Thu, 09/26/2019 - 02:17
Trump Holds Press Conference Amid Push for His Impeachment
Trump Holds Press Conference Amid Push for His Impeachment
Thu, 09/26/2019 - 02:07
House Impeachment Vote Possible by End of 2019
House Impeachment Vote Possible by End of 2019