Scientists Enlist Bacteria to Help Fight Dengue Virus
September 26, 2019 03:12 AM
It's been a bad year for dengue fever, a painful, debilitating virus that is surging in the Philippines, Bangladesh, Vietnam and other nations. There is no cure for dengue, which is spread by mosquitos. However, scientists are enlisting a bacteria in the fight against dengue because they think will make it harder for mosquitos to spread the often deadly dengue virus. VOA's Jim Randle has our story.