Silicon Valley & Technology

Scientists Study Whether Virtual Reality Can Prevent Cognitive Decline, Dementia

September 7, 2019 03:36 AM
Scientists Study Whether Virtual Reality Can Prevent Cognitive Decline, Dementia video player.
Embed
Link

People around the world are living longer according to the World Health Organization.  By 2020 there will be more people who are 60 or older than children younger than 5. Many adult children are painfully seeing their parents experience cognitive decline and symptoms of dementia.  What if virtual reality, or VR, can help prevent or delay the onset of cognitive decline?  VOA's Elizabeth Lee visits one VR lab at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles with the details.
 

Latest Episodes
Sat, 09/07/2019 - 02:50
Coney Island Sandcastle Offers Rooms for Rent
Coney Island Sandcastle Offers Rooms for Rent
Sat, 09/07/2019 - 02:40
Local Tourists Liven Up Neglected Iraqi Resort
Local Tourists Liven Up Neglected Iraqi Resort
Sat, 09/07/2019 - 02:25
With 'Sharpiegate,' Trump Creates Storm of His Own in Handling Dorian
With 'Sharpiegate,' Trump Creates Storm of His Own in Handling Dorian
Fri, 09/06/2019 - 20:11
Horse Racing Festival Returns to Raqqa After Islamic State
Kurdish_Raqqa_HORSERACE
Fri, 09/06/2019 - 18:37
Leon Panetta Interview
Leon Panetta - Greta Van Susteren Interview