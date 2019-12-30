Scores of Robotic Researchers Set to Explore Red Planet in 2020
December 30, 2019 02:27 PM
The first space race pitted the United States against what was then the Soviet Union for the bragging rights of being first in space travel. The space race of the 21st century is a quest by many to land the first people on Mars. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi coasts the cosmos in this look at the various space agencies’ 2020 plans to research the Red Planet.