Seattle Struggles with Protest Signage: Art? Or Graffiti?
March 03, 2021 08:54 AM
With this past year’s city-shaking protests and quarantine closures, shops in cities across the country have been boarded up. In Seattle and other American cities, the plywood, - along with walls, sidewalks and even roads - have become a canvas for artists. As life gradually returns to normal, one question lingers: what will happen to the protest art many see as part of history in the making? Natasha Mozgovaya has more.