Senate Deals Wall Setback, but Trump May Still Win on Border
September 28, 2019 04:38 AM
Senate Deals Wall Setback, but Trump May Still Win on Border video player.
The U.S. Senate has voted again to block President Donald Trump's national emergency declaration and his plan to divert $3.6 billion from military projects to extend wall construction along the U.S.-Mexico border. Despite the setback, Trump could win a larger narrative on border security — an important issue for his supporters going into next year's election. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has more.