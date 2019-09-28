US Politics

Senate Deals Wall Setback, but Trump May Still Win on Border

September 28, 2019 04:38 AM
The U.S. Senate has voted again to block President Donald Trump's national emergency declaration and his plan to divert $3.6 billion from military projects to extend wall construction along the U.S.-Mexico border. Despite the setback, Trump could win a larger narrative on border security — an important issue for his supporters going into next year's election. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has more.
 

