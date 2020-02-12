Senate Debating Limiting Trump Conflict With Iran

The U.S. Senate reopened the debate into the ground rules for a potential conflict with Iran Wednesday, almost six weeks after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered the airstrike that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani. Democratic Senator Tim Kaine says he has the votes to pass a resolution Thursday that would limit Trump's ability to pursue a conflict with Iran without congressional approval. VOA's congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson has more on the debate on Capitol Hill.