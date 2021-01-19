Senate leaders rebuke Trump
January 19, 2021 10:30 PM
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell placed the blame for the deadly riot on January 6 at the U.S. Capitol on President Trump and others saying the mob was "fed lies" and "provoked." Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer called Trump a "threat to our constitutional order." As the nation prepares for the transfer of power, what's the security like in Washington? Plus how technology is being used to address gender violence.