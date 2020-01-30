Senators Take Turns Asking Questions in Trump Impeachment Trial
January 30, 2020 01:17 AM
The 100 senators weighing if U.S. President Donald Trump should be removed from office finally got the opportunity to ask their own questions Wednesday. In the first of two days of a new phase of the Senate impeachment trial, senators followed up with House impeachment managers and the president’s own defense on a range of legal issues relating to Trump’s dealings with Ukraine. VOA’s congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson has more from Capitol Hill.