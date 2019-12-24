Senegal Is a Muslim Country that Can't Get Enough Christmas

Senegal, home to the largest mosque in West Africa and with a 95 % Muslim population, is widely recognized for its strict adherence to Islam. And yet each year at Christmas, streets and city squares are aglow with holiday lights and storefronts filled with tinsel and Christmas trees. So, how do Senegalese people reconcile their devotion to Islam with their love of the Christian holiday? Annika Hammerschlag reports from Dakar.