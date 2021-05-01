Africa

In Senegal, Young Christians Supply an Iftar for Ramadan

May 01, 2021 08:46 PM
360p | 8 MB
480p | 12 MB
540p | 17 MB
720p | 44 MB
1080p | 71 MB
Original | 85 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

Senegal has a long tradition of interfaith respect and tolerance. In honor of that, young Christians made a goodwill gesture by distributing snacks to Muslims breaking their fasts one evening during the holy month of Ramadan. Allison Lékogo Fernandes reports from Dakar. Carol Guensburg narrates.
Camera: Bachir Yazz Bodian    Producers: Carol Guensburg and Betty Ayoub 

Allison Lékogo Fernandes
By
Allison Lékogo Fernandes
Latest Episodes
Sat, 05/01/2021 - 03:14 AM
US Muslims, Jews Break Ramadan Fast in Virtual Iftar
US Muslims, Jews Break Ramadan Fast in Virtual Iftar
Fri, 04/30/2021 - 06:45 PM
US Political Power Shifts West and South With Population
 US Political Power Shifts West and South With Population
Fri, 04/30/2021 - 06:40 PM
US Drawdown From Afghanistan Now Underway
US Drawdown from Afghanistan Now Under Way
Fri, 04/30/2021 - 02:48 PM
Proactive Living
Proactive Living (VOA Connect Episode 172)
Fri, 04/30/2021 - 02:48 PM
Shifting to Homeschooling
Shifting to Homeschooling