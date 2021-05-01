In Senegal, Young Christians Supply an Iftar for Ramadan
May 01, 2021 08:46 PM
Senegal has a long tradition of interfaith respect and tolerance. In honor of that, young Christians made a goodwill gesture by distributing snacks to Muslims breaking their fasts one evening during the holy month of Ramadan. Allison Lékogo Fernandes reports from Dakar. Carol Guensburg narrates.
Camera: Bachir Yazz Bodian Producers: Carol Guensburg and Betty Ayoub