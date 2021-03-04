Senior Citizens Rush for Shots as India Expands Inoculation Drive
March 04, 2021 09:20 AM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
India's inoculation drive against COVID-19 has gotten a massive boost as it begins offering vaccines to older people. The effort to increase vaccinations comes as a surge in cases in some places raises new concerns in a country where infections had declined dramatically. Anjana Pasricha in New Delhi has a report.
Producer: Jon Spier