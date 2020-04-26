Silicon Valley & Technology

Seniors Use Virtual Reality to Fight Dementia, Social Isolation

April 26, 2020 12:56 AM
Elderly people are believed to be especially susceptible to the coronavirus. As a result, many senior living facilities have been on lockdown mode, not allowing visitors in order to protect the residents. But experts say this social isolation could lead to feelings of loneliness for many seniors.  One virtual reality company, MyndVR, is donating VR headsets to all 50 U.S. states to keep seniors engaged.  VOA's Elizabeth Lee reports on the potential benefits of a virtual reality experience.

Elizabeth Lee, of VOA's Los Angeles Bureau
By
Elizabeth Lee
