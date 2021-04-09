Race in America

Series of Expert Witnesses Say Chauvin Used Excessive Force

April 09, 2021 10:35 PM
A series of expert witnesses said this week that a white former police officer accused of murder in the death of an African American man used excessive force in restraining him. Mike O’Sullivan reports on the second week of the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is accused of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

Mike O'Sullivan
By
Mike O'Sullivan
