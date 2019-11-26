USA

Settled Refugees Help Newcomers Adjust to Life in America

November 26, 2019 07:56 PM
Many new refugees in America experience culture shock when they first arrive in the United States.  Many have to deal with a new language, culture, and even holidays. But settled refugees can play a big role in helping new arrivals adapt to life in the U.S. One example is the Ethiopian Community Center, which hosts a Thanksgiving meal every year for new refugees.  VOA's Shahnaz Nafees has more on the event.

Shahnaz Nafees
