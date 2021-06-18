Host Carol Castiel speaks with Chris Walker, Vice President of Studies and Analysis at the National Endowment for Democracy, and Jessica Ludwig, Senior Program Officer for the International Forum for Democratic Studies at the National Endowment for Democracy, co-authors of a just-released report about “sharp power” and its deleterious impact on democratic nations and institutions globally. Walker and Ludwig single out China, Russia and Saudi Arabia among the several autocracies engaging in sharp power to expand their influence to the detriment of a free press and many other democratic norms.