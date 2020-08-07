She Lost Her Father to COVID-19, Then She and Her Family Got the Virus

Meet Cynthia Reyes whose family has been living a nightmare. Reyes recently lost her father to COVID-19. With no time to mourn, the 35-year old woman who has diabetes, asthma, and rheumatoid arthritis also got the virus, along with family members. Reyes lives in California's Imperial County, a farming region along the Mexican border with one of the state's highest coronavirus infection rates. VOA’s Mariama Diallo has this report.