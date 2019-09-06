Should President Trump Mix Business with Governing?
The Trump administration is under scrutiny after Vice President Mike Pence stayed at a Trump resort during his official trip to Ireland. This came on the heels of the president suggesting that his resort in Miami may host the next G-7 summit. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has this report on how Trump bucks presidential tradition of not mixing personal business with the business of governing.