Should President Trump Mix Business with Governing?

September 6, 2019 03:47 AM
The Trump administration is under scrutiny after Vice President Mike Pence stayed at a Trump resort during his official trip to Ireland. This came on the heels of the president suggesting that his resort in Miami may host the next G-7 summit. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has this report on how Trump bucks presidential tradition of not mixing personal business with the business of governing.
 

