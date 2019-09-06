Silicon Valley Becomes Punching Bag for Presidential Hopefuls
September 6, 2019
Democratic presidential candidates are flocking to Silicon Valley but this time it's different. Once candidates wooed wealthy tech executives at Facebook, Google and other mega companies. Some now attack companies over issues such as data privacy, antitrust and worker rights. Michelle Quinn looked at how this election season reflects the changing views of tech across the United States.