Sinn Féin Achieves Unprecedented Results in Ireland's General Election

Ireland's main opposition party Fianna Fail won the most seats in the country's 160-seat parliament, one more than the outsider, left-wing Sinn Fein, which scored an unprecedented result in Saturday's general election. Sinn Fein, notorious for its links with the outlawed Irish Republican Army, won nearly 25% of the vote in a tight race with two mainstream parties, Fianna Fail and Fine Gael. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports, the success of an outsider party reflects voter discontent with politics as usual.