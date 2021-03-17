USA

Six Asian Women, Two Others Dead in Atlanta Shootings

March 17, 2021 10:12 PM
Authorities say the white male suspect in a shooting rampage in Atlanta, Georgia, that left eight people dead, including six women of Asian descent, denies race was a factor in the killings. VOA’s Mike O’Sullivan has an update on the shootings and reaction among Asian immigrants. VOA’s Mandarin Service reporter Adrianna Zhang and Korean Service reporter Jong Su Oh contributed to this report.

 
