Skaters, Cafes, Galleries: Flickers of Hope in Forgotten Thai Conflict Zone

May 02, 2021 08:33 PM
Thailand’s southernmost provinces bordering Malaysia have been the center of an insurgency since 2004. Over 7,000 people have been killed — mostly civilians — caught up in the fighting between shadowy Malay-Muslim rebels and Thai security forces. But a new generation is determined to reclaim a space from violence. Vijitra Duangdee reports for VOA from Pattani.

Camera: Black Squirrel Productions

Vijitra Duangdee
