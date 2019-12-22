Skywalker Saga of 'Star Wars' a Lifelong Journey for Fans

Moviegoers in the U.S. and much of the world can now see “Star Wars, Episode 9: The Rise of Skywalker.” The final installment of the “Skywalker Saga” ends a story that spawned the most successful movie franchise of all time, with more than $9 billion in global box office receipts - and counting. The film’s release is bittersweet for those who look back and see "Star Wars" woven throughout their lives. Among them is VOA’s Midwest Correspondent, Kane Farabaugh