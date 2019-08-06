Slave Legacy Still Haunts Angola and America

This year marks the 400th anniversary since the first enslaved Africans set foot in what is now the United States. The arrival in the British colony of Virginia in August 1619 of a ship carrying Africans from Angola marked the start of more than 200 years of slavery in America. VOA’s Mayra de Lassalette and Betty Ayoub traveled to Angola to learn more about one of the origins of the trans-Atlantic slave trade and its lingering impact on the region. Mayra de Lassalette narrates their report.