Slave Records in Angola Show Exploitation – and Resistance

Four hundred years ago, the first enslaved Africans landed in what is now the United States. Those first African captives came from the Portuguese colony of Angola, brought to the shores of Virginia in 1619 by an English pirate ship that had seized them from a Portuguese slave ship. Some 6 million enslaved Africans came from Angola, most of them sent to Portugal's colonies, though some ended up in North America. VOA’s Mayra de Lassalette and Betty Ayoub traveled to Angola where they heard accounts of the fierce resistance to the slave trade. Mayra de Lassalette narrates their report.