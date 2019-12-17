USA

A Small Group Of Volunteers Collect Supplies For Syrian Refugees In Iraq

December 17, 2019 06:29 PM
A Small Group Of Volunteers Collect Supplies For Syrian Refugees In Iraq video player.
Turkish military operations which began in October in northern Syria have left over 200,000 thousand Syrians displaced in northern Iraq. The refugees left all their belongings behind so people around the world have stepped up to help.  VOA's Hateen Mahmood  reports on a group of Kurdish volunteers in Nashville, Tennessee doing what they can.

Hateen Mahmood
