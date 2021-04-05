Immigration

Small US Border Town Attracting Attention in Immigration Debate

April 05, 2021 06:47 PM
The small town of Donna, near the Texas-Mexico border, is receiving media attention in the recent immigration debate because it’s also where many  migrant children and families are being processed. VOA’s Elizabeth Lee shows how the attention has affected the town’s residents. 

Camera: Christian von Preysing  

Produced by: Elizabeth Lee 

Elizabeth Lee, of VOA's Los Angeles Bureau
By
Elizabeth Lee
