Small US Border Town Attracting Attention in Immigration Debate
April 05, 2021 06:47 PM
The small town of Donna, near the Texas-Mexico border, is receiving media attention in the recent immigration debate because it’s also where many migrant children and families are being processed. VOA’s Elizabeth Lee shows how the attention has affected the town’s residents.
Camera: Christian von Preysing
Produced by: Elizabeth Lee