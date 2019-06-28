USA

Small Virginia Town Raises Big Bucks for Charity

June 28, 2019 03:58 AM
Small Virginia Town Raises Big Bucks For Charity video player.
Embed

A small-town charity wanted to feed hungry homeless people and support the arts that feed people's hungry souls.  So to meet these needs and others, the Community Foundation in Harrisonburg, Virginia, set an ambitious fundraising goal of more than $300,000 and cranked up an online campaign to encourage donations. VOA's Yahya Barzinji tells us what happened next in this report narrated by Bezhan Hamdard.

Latest Episodes
June 28, 2019
Democrats Turn on Trump and Each Other in Debate
US Democrats Debate Day 2
June 28, 2019
Iran to be Discussed at G-20 Meeting in Japan
Iran US G20 TV
June 28, 2019
Russians Have Low Expectations of Latest Putin-Trump Encounter
Russia US G-20
June 28, 2019
Renewable Energy Powers Up Costa Rica
Renewable Revolution Costa Rica
June 27, 2019
Kenyan Activists Celebrate Halt to Coal Plant in World Heritage Town
Kenyan Activists Celebrate Halt to Coal Plant in World Heritage Town