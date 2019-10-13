Smaller Protests on 19th Week of Hong Kong Demonstrations
October 13, 2019 11:18 AM
Weekend protests in Hong Kong were smaller and more peaceful than previous actions, but the thousands of people who marched and held sit-ins on the 19th straight week of unrest say their convictions have only strengthened in the past four months. VOA's Anita Powell reports from Hong Kong on how residents are not backing down, with reporting from Yihua Lee and Paris Huang.