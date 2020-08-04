Smart Glasses Could Be Next Big Tech Leap
August 04, 2020 09:50 AM
The advent of the smartphone has changed human behavior. Will smart glasses be the next big intelligent technology? Google tried it more than six years ago with the Google Glass. It did not take off, largely because of privacy concerns. But companies big and small in several countries are still working on smart glasses, including Facebook. There are also reports that Apple is working on a version. VOA’s Elizabeth Lee has more on what's currently on the market and their varied applications.