Smart Thermometer Shows Fevers Dropping in Areas with Sheltering Measure

April 07, 2020 07:24 PM
In the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, one sign that social distancing measures may be working is that people's temperatures — a symptom of the virus — are dropping in some cities in the U.S., according to a smart thermometer company. The data could give health officials an early look into how the virus is progressing. Michelle Quinn takes a look.

Michelle Quinn
Michelle Quinn
Silicon Valley Bureau Chief
