Smartphones, Sensors Mean Motion Capture No Longer Limited to Movies

March 16, 2020 03:13 PM
Motion capture technology is no longer just available for filmmakers and video game makers to transform human actors into other creatures. With the smartphone and other technologies, anyone can have their movements captured and analyzed to learn about how the body is moving for better physical performance and to avoid injuries.  VOA’s Elizabeth Lee has the details. 

Elizabeth Lee, of VOA's Los Angeles Bureau
Elizabeth Lee
