Smithsonian Museums Meet Visitors’ Needs Online

March 27, 2020 09:34 PM
Museums across the U.S. have closed to the public to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. But that hasn’t stopped the guardians of some of the greatest art collections in the country from sharing their national treasures with people around the world. VOA’s Julie Taboh spoke with the director of one of the Smithsonian Institution’s most popular museums about the many ways they’re reaching their audience.

Julie Taboh
